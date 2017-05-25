Spiritual Life

On Tuesday morning, I was woken suddenly by my husband bursting into our bedroom and blurting out, “There’s been a bombing at the Arena in Manchester.”

My first thought was for our own son, who often works there on security, but it had been his day off. But what about those who had been killed or injured, children and young people among them?

And what about their families and friends, and all the others who had been caught up in the chaos and confusion? Because Manchester was my adopted city, and my home for thirty-five years, I watched the TV news with tears streaming down my face.

But what of the tens of thousands of people worldwide who die at the hands of terrorists each year? Even if I hear about them, I rarely weep. It is only when terror strikes close to home that we are confronted by our own mortality and by the fragility of human life. Even we are not invincible. Perhaps that realization was part of what drove the people of Manchester to open their hearts and homes to those in need on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Rachel Mann, Canon and Poet at Manchester Cathedral, tweeted: ‘For the people of our great city of #Manchester – generous, open and resilient – we pray. We weep with the mourning and we stand in hope.’

Together with Rachel, we weep with those who mourn wherever they may be in our world, and we stand united in hope.

Until next time,

Revd Judie