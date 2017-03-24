Spiritual Life

Last weekend brought unseasonal storms to the Canaries - snow on Tenerife, heavy hailstorms on Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, and thunderstorms and torrential rain to parts of Fuerteventura.

At Ajuy, on the west facing Atlantic coast, walkers had to be rescued by helicopter after they were trapped by the sudden floodwaters that threatened to overflow the barranco (a ravine that in normal weather conditions is completely empty and easily crossed).

These unexpected weather conditions offer us a parable of life. We often talk about having to weather whatever storms come our way. Sometimes we do that with the help of friends or family; sometimes we face life's storms on our own. And whether alone or together with others, for some of us faith plays an important part.

An ancient Irish blessing links the weather and our experience of life in these familiar words:

'May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

and rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.'

Until next time,

Rev Judie