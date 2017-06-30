Local Events and Fiestas

Come to the Thursday Market at El Campanario in Corralejo

Help feed the stray cats by supporting The Cat Stall

Details Below

The Cats of Fuerteventura need your help

Come to the Thursday Market at El Campanario in Corralejo

Help feed the stray cats by supporting The Cat Stall

(opposite 13 Calici Bar)

DVDs * CDs * books

Donations gratefully appreciated, also

clothes * bric-a-brac * kitchen utensils * bedding

All gratefully received & sold at Parque Hollandes Market

every second Sunday of the month