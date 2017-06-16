Local Events and Fiestas

holiday-banner

 As mentioned last week was Penny's Big Birthday Celebration, she asked me not to mention that she is 70, so I won't do that!

Even with everything going on she managed to send us some photos over to share the party with us 

A morning relaxing with the newest additions to the Family - Kaysie and Ripley

 Penny and her youngest Daughter Lindsay getting ready for the "Suprise Party" (look at all the cards and flowers - especially the cards if you would like a clue to her age as I am not allowed to say that she is 70!!)

 The first look of suprise as she enters the party (greeted by an eager Grandson)

 Balloons, Balloons everywhere......

Hugs and tears of Suprise and guests she didn't know were coming greet her.

A Close up of the Stunning Cake (good job no one put candles on - could have been real hazzard that many flames) 

Cutting of the cake and a little thank you speech

As the evening goes on, the wine and chatter flows

I am sure there were a few sore heads the next morning but it was a lovely evening and everyone enjoyied the night.

