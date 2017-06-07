Local Events and Fiestas

There is going to be a Coffee and Cake Fundraising Morning on the 1st of July
This event will raise money for a fantastic cause - to ensure the well being of Stray and Unwanted Animals
Please read below for more information
|Thu Jun 08 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
|Fri Jun 09 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
|Fri Jun 09 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
|Sat Jun 10 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
|Sat Jun 10 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
|Sun Jun 11 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
|Mon Jun 12 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
|Tue Jun 13 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
|Tue Jun 13 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
|Tue Jun 13 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles
Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.