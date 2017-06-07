holiday-banner

Local Events and Fiestas

 There is going to be a Coffee and Cake Fundraising Morning on the 1st of July 

 This event will raise money for a fantastic cause - to ensure the well being of Stray and Unwanted Animals 

What's Coming Up

Thu Jun 08 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri Jun 09 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jun 09 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Jun 10 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Jun 10 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Jun 11 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Jun 12 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
Tue Jun 13 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Tue Jun 13 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
Tue Jun 13 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles

