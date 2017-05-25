Local Events and Fiestas

Next Tuesday's Bank Holiday marks the annual Dia de Canarias (Day of the Canary Islands) fiesta.

The May 30 is recognized as the Day of the Canary Islands . This is a holiday in all the Canary Islands .

On this day, the anniversary of the first session of the Parliament of the Canary Islands based in the city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife , that was held on 30 May 1983 , is commemorated and celebrated.

The main celebration takes place on the evening of 29 May along the harbour road. But if you want to share in the festivities and enjoy the food, drink and live traditional music you'll have to be dressed in traditional Canarian clothing or you'll be turned away. Over the coming weekend, leading up to the day itself, you can also find smaller, more local events in each of the towns and areas, just check their websites or Facebook pages for details.

A Bit of History and Information

What Do People Do?

Many cultural activities and celebrations are arranged for the Day of the Canary Islands each year. Many schools hold extra classes about the Canary Islands' history and culture and organize parties for their students in the days and weeks before the Day of the Canary Islands. Many people hold private parties at home or in restaurants on the evening of May 29. Celebrations are held during the day and into the evening on the Day of the Canary Islands. They include:

Special church services.Sports events.Public and private parties.Tastings of traditional foods and wine from the Canary Islands.Displays of cattle pulling sleighs.Domestic animal shows.Concerts featuring traditional and modern music.Exhibitions showcasing art and crafts made by people living on the Canary Islands.Communal meals.

People also fly the Canary Islands flag on public buildings and private homes.

Public Life

Public life is generally quiet on the Canary Islands on May 30. Many businesses and other organizations are closed. Many stores are closed but some bakers and food stores may be open. Public transport services generally run to a reduced schedule, although there may be no services in rural areas. Large events may cause some local disruption to traffic, particularly in town and village centers.

Regional or local authorities may move the public holiday to a different date. If May 30 falls on a Tuesday or Thursday, many businesses and organizations are also closed on Monday, May 29, or Friday, May 31. The Day of the Canary Islands is not a public holiday in the rest of Spain on May 30.

Background

The Canary Islands consists of eight inhabited islands off the coast of Africa. The islands are:

Chinijo Archipelago, which includes the islands La Graciosa, Alegranza, Montaña Clara, Roque del Este and Roque del Oeste.Fuerteventura.Gran Canaria.La Gomera.El Hierro.Lanzarote.La Palma.Tenerife.

These islands form an autonomous community of Spain, but are closer to Morocco and the Western Sahara. The Canary Islands were known to the Romans, but remained independent. The Spanish invasion of the islands began in 1402 CE. The islands were incorporated into the Kingdom of Castile in 1495 CE. They became an autonomous community of Spain on August 10, 1982. The autonomous Canary Islands Parliament's first session was on May 30, 1983.

Symbols

The Canary Islands' flag is one-and-a-half times as wide as it is high. It consists of three equal vertical bands colored white, blue and yellow. The coat of arms of the Canary Islands is on the blue band at the center. The coat of arms consists of a blue shield supported by two dogs. There are seven images of islands on the shield. These represent the seven largest inhabited Canary Islands. A red crown is on top of the shield and a banner with the word "Oceano" is above the crown.