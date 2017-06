The May 30 was recognized as the Day of the Canary Islands . This is a holiday in all the Canary Islands.

Our Roving Reporter "Jenny" was out and about and thought that she would share some pictures from a local schools celebrations.

The School photographed is BERNEBE FIGUEROA, the children were having their own procession to celebrate Canary Day themselves.

Not as big as the main procession - however just as much fun for the children. A special day indeed.