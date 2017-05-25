Local Events and Fiestas

holiday-banner

If you're a biker there's another opportunity to help raise fund for the island's local cancer association

 

 

The Association that will be raising money is the "Asociacion Fuerteventura Contra el Cancer". The event is on the weekend of 10-11 June. It will be based in the Caleta de Fuste plaza opposite the Barcelo hotel and will include live music both days and a ride-out on the Sunday.

If your a biker then come along for the weekend and join the riding crew. If not then please do come along anyway, enjoy the music, food and donate a few Euros to this fantastic cause that helps so many people on the Island. 

