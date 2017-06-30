holiday-banner

Holidays from the Island

Where are we now header

Fuertenews on tour.  "where are we?" There is so much more to our island than the tourist venues. 

Our "Roving Reporter"  has discovered that there are many places on our beautiful island that are not well known and decided to take a few photographs - now she need to remember where she has been - Can you Help??

 

 

Our roving reporter found another little gem of a place. Amazing scenery, "Shirley Valentine table" Any guesses as to the location?

Send your answers in to us here at Fuertenews. The  little chapel gives the biggest clue.......

 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

SAM 0409

 

SAM 0411

 

SAM 0407

 

What's Coming Up

Sat Jan 20 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Jan 20 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Jan 20 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Jan 20 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jan 21 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Jan 21 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Jan 21 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jan 21 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Jan 22 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Mon Jan 22 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 