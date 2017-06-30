Holidays from the Island

Thanks to all the folk who recognised the site when on Fuertenews on tour. Graham Mclean was the first entry. Well done Graham.

If you would like to know where we had lost Lorna too, then please click "Read More"

Lorna was at 722 in Lajaras.

Well off the beaten track.

A stunning place for an evening out. Get there early to watch a fantastic sunset.

Maybe visit the art Gallery next door. Superb food and excellent service. Live music once a month also. For those of you who didnt know, it is the place to go for a meal or a drink with a difference.