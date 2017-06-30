holiday-banner

Holidays from the Island

Where are we now header

Thanks to all the folk who recognised the site when on Fuertenews on tour. Graham Mclean was the first entry. Well done Graham. 

 If you would like to know where we had lost Lorna too, then please click "Read More"

 

 

 

 Lorna was at 722 in Lajaras.

Well off the beaten track. 

 A stunning place for an evening out. Get there early to watch a fantastic sunset.

Maybe visit the art Gallery next door. Superb food and excellent service. Live music once a month also. For those of you who didnt know, it is the place to go for a meal or a drink with a difference.

SAM 0894

 

SAM 0898

 

What's Coming Up

Thu Dec 14 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Thu Dec 14 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Dec 15 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Dec 15 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Dec 15 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Dec 15 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Dec 16 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Dec 16 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Dec 16 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Dec 16 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 