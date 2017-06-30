Holidays from the Island

Puerto Del Rosario is the capital of the island. It is situated just outside of the airport.

Once called Puerto de Cabras ( Port of the goats) it currently has a

population of around 18,000.

Recently there have been vast improvements to the port mean that large cruise ships now dock there bringing thousands of visitors to our island.

The port is dotted with lovely restaurants, much cheaper than the main tourist resorts on the island. There are many statues overlooking the ocean as you can see in our main picture at the top.

Playa Chica the local beach has also had may improvements and is a lovely beach to spend the day relaxing on

All main lawyer’s offices and island services are in the town.

A day in Rosario gives an opportunity to discover hundreds of little shops and bars dotted around the streets.

Las Rotondas - the main shopping centre offers all the latest trends and big name shops

There is an auditorium showing many different operas and other entertainment.

The main tourist office at the harbor gives all details.

Buses run every 30mins from the resorts and there is a main bus station where one can catch busses to travel anywhere on the island.

Puerto Del Rosario is definitely worth a visit, the main hub of our beautiful island.