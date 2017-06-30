Holidays from the Island

Many of us feel an inexplicable fear of flying on an airplane.

Last week we look at the cause of fears, some real stats and some scientific reasons that flying is safe.

Please click Read More for part 2 of the Guide

This week we will look at a couple more common questions, fears and attitudes involving the fear of flying, along with the facts involved:

Turbulence

A bumpy ride on a plane tends to make those with flight anxiety even more nervous. But once you understand what causes it, you’ll understand why turbulence is a very normal part of flying and not a cause for fear or concern. You may have learned from weather reports that air pressure can fluctuate from one area to the next.

When a plane flies through an area of low pressure to high pressure (or vice versa), it causes a “bump” in the ride. These bumps aren’t dangerous, but pilots intentionally navigate away from strong turbulence to ensure the smoothest possible ride and the least anxiety for passengers. Another fact to keep in mind: Modern planes are designed to handle much more intensive turbulence than they would ever encounter.

Weather Concerns

Many people have a particular fear of flying in thunderstorms and other inclement weather. The weather is always monitored before and during the flight time, and sophisticated weather radar in planes can detect storms from 160 miles away. If weather is too dangerous for flight, the flight will be delayed, or if you have already taken off, the pilot will fly around it or land at an alternate airport. Rain doesn’t affect a plane’s ability to fly, and planes are equipped to withstand lightning strikes.

Will the Plane Crash Into Another Plane?

This is a common fear, but planes crashing into one another is highly unlikely. Airliners are always in contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC). ATC can track all planes’ movement by radar and ensure they maintain a safe distance from each other. Additionally, planes have Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) on board which lets them know to adjust their path as needed, so this is another flying fear that is largely unfounded.

Can the Plane Door Come Open During Flight?

No. Once the aircraft is pressurized, there is nothing to fear; it is impossible for the plane door to be opened. At around 30,000 feet, there is 20,000 pounds of pressure holding the door shut.

How Qualified Are Pilots? What Training Do They Receive?

Another key component of conquering the fear of flying is learning to trust the pilots, so I thought I should expound on the qualifications and training of these professionals. Airlines hire people who already know how to fly. These pilots come either from a military or civilian backgrounds and have already earned an air transport pilot (ATP) license and logged a minimum of 1,500 hours required as a prerequisite to applying at a major airline.

The training pilots get from airlines after hire focuses on learning to fly commercial airplanes and following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines. Potential hires are thoroughly screened. They receive a battery of psychological tests to assess abilities and to ensure a stable personality. They must then prove their flying abilities in a simulator. A physical and health history is also obtained; the presence or family history of a serious condition will likely end an applicant’s candidacy for the job. At the end of the process, a panel of pilots will perform an in-depth interview of the candidate.

When pilots are hired, they are trained for a period of time—an average of two to three months—on aircraft systems as well as FAA and company policies and procedures. The pilot must pass computer generated tests and an oral exam given by an FAA representative or FAA-appointed representative.

Next, simulator training prepares the pilot for a wide variety of events—both routine and abnormal—that a pilot will encounter in the air. This training covers instrument gauges, computer systems and emergency procedures. The newly hired pilot must demonstrate proficiency in every aspect of the job to an FAA or FAA-approved instructor (also called “check airman”) before continuing training.

In the first 15-25 hours on the plane they are assigned a company check airman. New hire pilots begin as a “first officer” and are supervised by the captain, who is also in charge of the rest of the crew as well as the plane and its cargo.

First officers begin on a one year probationary time period. The captain submits an evaluation of a new pilot’s performance each month. If the ratings are satisfactory, the probationary status is removed. It may decrease your anxiety to know that both captains and first officers undergo regular and extensive continuing flying education. They are also rechecked for proficiencies—annually for first officers, every two years for captains.

So there are the facts, the reasons why it is safe to fly - the facts behind stats and it is all about over coming your fears.

Good luck and happy flying