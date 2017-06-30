Holidays from the Island

Jenny and I have just spent a couple of days taking advantage of the great travel discounts for residents. 9€ from Morro jable to Las Palmas Gran Canaria - you can;t argue with that now can you!!

Las Palmas has lots to offer, a few pictures shown below of our Travels

The main town offers many well-known shops, even Marks and Spencers.

However, it is the old town that offers the cultural interest.

Casa Colon, the house of Christopher Columbus and of course the Cathedral are beautiful.

We took a bus trip down to Morgan.

It is a lovely journey of just over an hour travelling along the coast. A picturesque town set on the coast.

All well worth a visit and for the price of the ferry - cheaper than a bus to town!!