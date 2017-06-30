holiday-banner

Holidays from the Island

Editor and Buttercup

 

Jenny and I have just spent a couple of days taking advantage of the great travel discounts for residents. 9€ from Morro jable to Las Palmas Gran Canaria - you can;t argue with that now can you!!

Las Palmas has lots to offer, a few pictures shown below of our Travels

 

 

 

 

 

Plaza Espiritu Santo old town LPA

The main town offers many well-known shops, even Marks and Spencers.

Impressive old building on TrianaIMG 20170717 155404077

 

 

 

However, it is the old town that offers the cultural interest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Casa Colon 

 Casa Colon, the house of Christopher Columbus and of course the Cathedral are beautiful.

 Santa Anna cathedral

 We took a bus trip down to Morgan.

It is a lovely journey of just over an hour travelling along the coast. A picturesque town set on the coast.

IMG 20170718 132059632 HDR

 

IMG 20170718 143454975

All well worth a visit and for the price of the ferry - cheaper than a bus to town!!

