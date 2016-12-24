What's Coming Up

We are part of the community of Fueteventura, we reach a range of people on and off the Island.

Why not contribute and have your say on your views of the Island....

We want to promote our local community, we would love for you to shout about what you like, what you don't like and the things that you feel emotional about.

So why not send us an article for publication?????

Have you been here for a holiday and found that perfect little bar that just "suited you" - well send us a review!!

Have you spent a few nights in an apartment that was just "Perfect" for you family - well don't keep quite and tell us, so that we can tell everyone!!!

This is a community paper and works best when the community contributes articles each week for publication - after all we are "your" paper so why not have "your" say!!!!

We get a lot of holiday makers visiting the site, We send out a newsletter to over 1200 people each week to tell them what's new on the site and our site is updated weekly - so ypour review would be live and current and relevant to our readers.

We are a free publication for our local community. We want to be a service to the community that we are part of so please feel free to send us your contributions.

If you are interested in publishing something on Fuertenews.com or need more information,

please contact Penny on (0034) 647 144 666 or write to her This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.