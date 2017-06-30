Following on from last weeks post we bring you further myths that you really shouldn't believe....

You can't get stuck on a plane toilet, your plane might be struck by lightning - but it is OK and Oxygen Masks, don't get you high!!!

Read on for more info and myths.....

1`) You can get stuck on a plane toilet if you flush while sitting down: MOSTLY MYTH

It is possible to get stuck on a toilet if your body forms a perfect seal on the toilet seat. However, this is very difficult to do. The boys from Mythbusters tested this theory and though Adam Savage experienced strong suction he was able to break the seal and stand up.

2) Oxygen masks get you high: MYTH

Brad Pitt's character in Fight Club, Tyler Durden, might be responsible for the continuation of this myth after he claimed they put oxygen masks on planes because it 'gets you high… Suddenly you become euphoric, docile. You accept your fate.'

Despite the conspiracy theories, oxygen masks allow people to keep breathing if the plane loses cabin pressure at altitudes where the air is oxygen-poor, allowing the pilot to bring the plane down to an altitude where the air is oxygen-rich and people can breathe normally.

3) Opening a plane door while the plane is flying could lead to everyone being sucked out: MYTH

Although we have all seen it in the movies - this can not happen. Because the cabin is so highly pressurised, if the emergency door were opened, many people would be sucked out of the plane. But because the cabin is so highly pressurised opening the doors when the plane is at cruising altitude is nearly impossible.

Airline pilot Patrick Smith writes: 'You cannot – repeat, cannot – open the doors or emergency hatches of an aeroplane in flight. You can't open them for the simple reason that cabin pressure won't allow it.'

4) Lightning strikes cause plane crashes: MYTH

Lightning strikes a commercial plane approximately once a year, but an aeroplane has not been downed by lightning since 1967. Planes have to pass safety tests that mean if they are struck by lightning the current flows through the exterior of the plane to another extremity point.

5) You get drunk more quickly on a plane: MYTH

This myth has been tried and tested and there is nothing scientific to support the idea that you get drunk faster when you're at a cruising altitude. Perhaps this myth has more to do with the supply of free booze than cabin pressure.

We will be back next time with some more Myth's about flying that people insist on believing