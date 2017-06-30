This Airline is offering Flights from London to New York for just £99!!

If you've always dreamed of munching on the sandwich Billy Crystal was eating from that scene in When Harry Met Sally, now you can -

This is because pastrami sandwiches from Katz Deli are only a £99 flight away.

Budget airline WOW has announced that it is selling one-way flights from London’s Stansted airport to New York’s JFK International for just £99. The airline has said it is essentially “paying for passengers to fly” as the price of the flight is less than the tax.

The flight's price is £24 cheaper than the flight tax alone - and the UK has the highest taxes on airfares in the world.

Fares are on sale now and the route will begin flying April 2018.

As WOW air is an Icelandic airline, all flights will be stopping over in Reykjavik on the way to NYC. You can use this as an excuse to make two trips in one as you can look into extending your stopover in Reykjavik to explore Iceland's natural beauty.

As with other low-cost airlines, any extras will need to be paid for as you can only have 10kg of carry-on luggage free of charge.

Skúli Mogensen, CEO and Founder of WOW air, said in a statement: "We are proud to constantly be lowering fares across the Atlantic, enabling more people to fly in our brand new aircraft and to experience the world.

"Air Passenger Duty in the UK is one of the highest in the world and we would love to change this. These low fares make a statement and allow our passengers to fly affordably."

You know what? With flights this cheap - make that two pastrami sandwiches!!!!