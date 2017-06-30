44% of people believe THIS common myth about flying – you probably do too

THIS myth about flying has been dispelled in a new study.

A recent study has revealed some of the biggest myths people believe when it comes to flying.

The number one myth? That passengers believe sickly germs are recycled through a plane’s cabin air system and can make you ill when flying.

Out of the 2,346 adults surveyed, a whopping 44% thought that the air on the plane could make them sick.

The Air Travel Myths and Misconceptions poll was conducted by Honeywell who produce environmental control systems and cabin pressure technology for planes.

In fact, plane are outfitted with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters that capture many of the microbes and particles associated with the common cold.

These filters are able to capture 99.9995% of microbes and germs found in the air, the International Air Transport Association revealed.

So we may not need to be as worried as we though about the person coughing a few rows up.

Furthermore, viruses associated with the common cold are often too heavy to hang in the air and so fall to the floor of the plane.

The main reason you can get sick when on a plane would be by touching the surfaces where these particles may have landed – like the tray table or seat buckle.

In a separate study by TravelMath, it found that tray tables have a bacteria population of 2,155 per square inch. This makes them the dirtiest place on the plane.

To avoid getting sick from your tray table, use sanitising wipes and hand sanitiser on these surfaces