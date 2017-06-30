CATALONIA has declared independence from Spain, so how will your holiday and flights to the country be affected?

Thousands of people cheered outside parliament buildings today after the Catalan MPs voted with 70 votes to 10 votes.

However, how will Britons holidays be affected when travelling to Spain and is it still safe??

Catalonia has declared independence from Spain, following political unrest and riots throughout the country. Over 800 people were hurt during the protests that took place on October 1 following an illegal independence referendum.

Currently, flights to Spain are unaffected with most airlines such as EasyJet, Ryanair and British Airways still flying, however, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has issued a travel warning for anyone heading to Spain following the independence vote.

The travel advice on the website states: "Further demonstrations are likely to take place in Barcelona and other areas of the Catalonia region. "They may occur with little or no warning and even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can escalate and turn confrontational. "You should exercise caution if you’re in the vicinity."

"Demonstrations may also cause some disruption and delays to transport services.Spain and proc in its track"

Changes to the region could include Catalan Police Forces being overruled as well as Catalan government members being arrested.

Spain's government is to meet later today to discuss the issue, whilst no violent protests have occurred so far. Many were jubilant after the vote, crying and cheering after independence was declared.

Leaders in Madrid have called for calm as many celebrate, the previous riots during the illegal referendum caused 100s to be injured, as fights broke out throughout the region.

Barcelona, a popular tourist spot for British travellers was one of the few areas to have been affected by the fights.

Anyone who is heading to Spain should check with their airline to see if anything changes, as well as keeping up with the FCO website for another update.

They should also stay vigilant in populated areas as riots can break out suddenly.