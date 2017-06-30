Get closer to the beautiful creatures of the ocean depths. The Canary Islands is the place to go if you want to meet whales and dolphins

One of the most exciting experiences offered in the Canary Islands is whale and dolphins watching expedition—a trip which will certainly stay in your memory for a long time. The mild climate and beautiful crystal clear blue waters are the perfect habitats​ for lots of different dolphin and whale species.

You can meet resident species such as bottlenose dolphins, pilot whales, and sperm whales together with up to 24 other species which migrate through Canarian waters at different times of the year.

The calm ocean near the coast of La Gomera is a good spot to go. A colony of short-finned pilot whales lives there all year round. On Tenerife, dolphin and whale watching trips can be started from Los Gigantes, Los Cristianos, and Puerto Colon. The south-west coast of Tenerife is considered to be the best spot for this activity, where colonies of pilot whales and dolphins can be found.