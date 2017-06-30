In case you needed further proof that the human race is doomed through stupidity, here are some actual label instructions on consumer goods.

On Tesco's Tiramisu dessert (printed on bottom) -- "Do not turn upside down." (well...duh, a bit late, huh!)





On Sainsbury's peanuts -- "Warning: contains nuts." (talk about a news flash)





On Boot's Children's Cough Medicine -- "Do not drive a car or operate machinery after taking this medication."

(We could do a lot to reduce the rate of construction accidents if we could just get those 5-year-olds with head-colds off those bulldozers.)





On Marks & Spencer Bread Pudding -- "Product will be hot after heating." (...and you thought????...)





On a Pifco hairdryer -- "Do not use while sleeping." (That's the only time I have to work on my hair.)





On a bag of Doritos -- "You could be a winner! No purchase necessary. Details inside.

(the shoplifter special?)





On a bar of Dial soap -- "Directions: Use like regular soap."

(and that would be???....)





On some Swanson frozen dinners -- "Serving suggestion: Defrost."

(but, it's just a suggestion.)





On packaging for a Rowenta iron -- "Do not iron clothes on body."

(but wouldn't this save me time?)





On Nytol Sleep Aid -- "Warning: May cause drowsiness."

(..I'm taking this because???.....)





On most brands of Christmas lights -- "For indoor or outdoor use only."

(as opposed to what?)





On a Japanese food processor -- "Not to be used for the other use."

(now, somebody out there, help me on this. I'm a bit curious.)





On an American Airlines packet of nuts -- "Instructions: Open packet, eat nuts."

(Step 3: say what?)





On a child's Superman costume -- "Wearing of this garment does not enable you to fly."

(I don't blame the company. I blame the parents for this one.)





On a Swedish chainsaw -- "Do not attempt to stop chain with your hands or genitals."

(Oh my God..was there a lot of this happening somewhere?)