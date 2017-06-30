Jokes

In case you needed further proof that the human race is doomed through stupidity, here are some actual label instructions on consumer goods.

Thanks Lorna for this weeks laughs.....

 

 

 

  

 

On  Tesco's Tiramisu dessert (printed on bottom) -- "Do not turn upside down." (well...duh, a bit late,  huh!)
 
 
On  Sainsbury's peanuts -- "Warning: contains nuts." (talk about a news  flash)
 

On  Boot's Children's Cough Medicine -- "Do  not drive a car or operate machinery after taking this medication."
(We could do a lot to  reduce the rate of construction accidents if  we could just get those 5-year-olds with head-colds off those  bulldozers.)
 

 On  Marks & Spencer Bread Pudding -- "Product will be hot after heating." (...and you  thought????...) 
 
 
On  a Pifco hairdryer -- "Do not use while sleeping."         (That's the only time I have to work on my  hair.)
 
 
On  a bag of Doritos -- "You could be a winner!  No purchase necessary.  Details inside. 

(the shoplifter special?)
 

On  a bar of Dial soap -- "Directions: Use like regular soap."

(and that would  be???....)
 
 
On  some Swanson frozen dinners -- "Serving suggestion: Defrost."

(but,  it's just a  suggestion.)
 
 
On  packaging for a Rowenta iron -- "Do not iron clothes on body."

(but wouldn't this save  me time?)
 
 
On Nytol Sleep Aid -- "Warning: May cause drowsiness."

(..I'm taking this  because???.....)
 

On  most brands of Christmas lights -- "For indoor or outdoor use only."

(as opposed to  what?)
 
 
On  a Japanese food processor -- "Not to be used for the other use."

(now, somebody out there, help me on this.  I'm a bit  curious.)
 

On  an American Airlines packet of nuts -- "Instructions: Open packet, eat nuts."

(Step 3: say what?)
 

On  a child's Superman costume -- "Wearing of this garment does not enable you to fly."

(I don't blame the  company. I blame the parents for this  one.)
 
 
On  a Swedish chainsaw -- "Do not attempt to stop chain with your hands or genitals."

(Oh my God..was there a  lot of this happening somewhere?)

 

