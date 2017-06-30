Words are funny things, sometimes the same word can mean two different things, We have gone the other way and given some words a clear definition (from a different view). Thanks and enjoy..

ADULT: A person who has stopped growing at both ends and is now growing in the

middle.

BEAUTY PARLOUR:

A place where women curl up and dye.

CHICKENS:

The only animals you eat before they are born and after they are dead.

COMMITTEE:

A body that keeps minutes and wastes hours.

DUST:

Mud with the juice squeezed out.

EGOTIST:

Someone who is usually me-deep in conversation.

HANDKERCHIEF:

Cold Storage.

INFLATION:

Cutting money in half without damaging the paper.

MOSQUITO:

An insect that makes you like flies better.

RAISIN:

A grape that got too much sun.

SECRET:

Something you tell to one person at a time.

SKELETON:

A bunch of bones with the person scraped off.

TOOTHACHE:

The pain that drives you to extraction.

TOMORROW:

One of the greatest labour saving devices of today.

YAWN:

An honest opinion openly.

WRINKLES:

Something other people have, similar to my character lines.

Thanks for this weeks jokes - Have a great weekend and keep sending me the jokes x Scott x