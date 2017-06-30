Confucius say...Woman who cooks carrots and pee’s in same pot not very sanitary!

Not sure that all of these can really be attributed to the great guy - however enjoy all the same.

Confucius say...Man who walk through airport turnstile sideways going to Bangkok.

Confucius say…Secretary not permanent fixture until screwed on top of desk."

Confucius say..It take many nails to build a crib but one screw to fill it in.

Confucius say…He who fishes in others' holes often catches crabs.

Confucius say...man with hand in pocket....feel cocky all day!

Confucius say…Man who run in front of car get tired, but Man who runs behind car gets exhausted.

Confucius say…Wife who put husband in doghouse soon find him in cathouse.

Confucius say…Man who drive like hell, bound to get there.

Confucius say…Man who lives in glass house should change clothes in basement.

Confucius say…Man who wants pretty nurse, must be patient.

Confucius say… state of pregnancy exist when woman takes seriously something poked in fun.

Confucius say… man who is impotent will have Willy-nilly.

Confucius say… definition of a true genius is a nudist with a memory for faces.

Confucius say… find blind man on nude beach… not hard.

Confucius say… man who fall into an upholstery machine, eventually be fully recovered.

Confucius say… he who eats ice cream in car, is a sundae driver

Confucius say… every woman with a curve, there are several men with angles.

