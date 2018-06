I am 4 years old and I want to PLAY

I don’t need a curriculum or learning outcomes.

I don’t need to know procedures or your success criteria!!

I don’t care if what I am doing matches this weeks topic, or if it’s on the “mind map” you drew

I just want to play!! Dirty, Grimy, Messy Play!!! Silly, Pointless, Noisy Play!! I might not even share! I just want to Play!