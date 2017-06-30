"The bond's Name. James Name"
Pleased to... what?
"Bond Name's the james"
Are you alright?
"Bames Nond's having a stronk, call a Bondulance"
Click read more for a few more belly laughts this week!!!!!
- "Bad huh, Doctor, so tell me, how long have I got?"
"10.."
"10 months! - "
"9, 8, 7, 6, 5,"
- The first rule of Thesaurus Club is you don't talk about, mention, speak of, discuss or chat about Thesaurus Club.
- If you call your show Heir Hunters, you should have at least one episode where Prince Charles is chased in a forest by men with crossbows.
- Before I got through to Seaworld, I had to say "Jump through the hoop! Do a flip!"
They said my call may be recorded for training porpoises.
- A man walks into a bookshop and says "I hope you don't have a book on reverse psychology."
- A duck goes into a furniture store and says 'got any duck food?'
The guy at the counter says, 'sorry, we don't sell duck food'.
The little duck walks out.
The next day, same duck, same guy. 'Got any duck food?'
'Sorry little duck, I told you yesterday, no duck food here. '
The duck walks out.
Next day, again, 'got any duck food?'
The guy says 'No! we don't sell duck food! and if you come in here again I'm gonna nail your feet to the floor!'
The duck walks out. next day, duck walks in. 'Got any nails? '
The guy says 'what?... no'.
'...got any duck food?'
- Someone told me flowers had sex organs....POPPYCOCK!
- Once I posed nude for a magazine. I've never been back to THAT newstand.