A duck goes into a furniture store and says 'got any duck food?'

The guy at the counter says, 'sorry, we don't sell duck food'.

The little duck walks out.

The next day, same duck, same guy. 'Got any duck food?'

'Sorry little duck, I told you yesterday, no duck food here. '

The duck walks out.

Next day, again, 'got any duck food?'

The guy says 'No! we don't sell duck food! and if you come in here again I'm gonna nail your feet to the floor!'

The duck walks out. next day, duck walks in. 'Got any nails? '

The guy says 'what?... no'.

'...got any duck food?'