Jokes

download

 

.....and we don't mean his tickle stick!" 

The news that comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd has died at the age of 90 has saddened the variety world – and generations of fans. Renowned for his tickling stick and Diddy Men, the veteran performer was also a consummate deliverer of gags. He once entered the record books for telling 1,500 jokes in three and a half hours. Here are just some of his finest one-liners:

 

 

 

  • “Do I believe in safe sex? Of course I do. I have a handrail around the bed.”

 

  • “I used to think I was marvellous in bed – until I discovered all my girlfriends suffered from asthma.”

 

  • “I’ve done some brave things in my time. I played Nottingham Labour Club. I was the one who shouted ‘Three cheers for Mrs Thatcher’. And it was during the bingo.”

 

  • “I have kleptomania. But when it gets bad, I take something for it.”

 

  • “Did you hear about the shrimp that went to the prawn’s cocktail party? He pulled a mussel.”

 

  • “I always feel at home in theatres like this, because we’re about the same age.”

 

  • “My Dad always knew I was going to be a comedian. When I was a baby he said, ‘Is this a joke?'” 

 

  • “Five out of every three people have trouble understanding fractions.”

 

  • “I told the Inland Revenue I don’t owe them a penny. I live by the seaside.”

 

  • Just read a book about Stockholm Syndrome. It started off badly, but by the end I really liked it…”

 

  • “It turns out that if you bang two halves of a horse together, it doesn’t make the sound of a coconut.”

 

  • “The trouble with Freud is that he never played the Glasgow Empire on a Saturday night after Rangers and Celtic had both lost.”

 

  • “My teeth are all my own. I just finished paying for them.”

 

  • “Did you hear about the Frenchman who makes his own gravy? The Count Of Monte Bisto.”

 

  • “The man who invented Cats’ Eyes got the idea when he saw the eyes of a cat in his headlights. If the cat had been going the other way, he would have invented the pencil sharpener.”

 

  • “It’s ten years since I went out of my mind. I’d never go back.”

 

  • “Honolulu has got everything. Sand for the children, sun for the wife, sharks for the wife’s mother…”

Keep Smiling People x x

What's Coming Up

Fri Apr 06 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Apr 06 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sat Apr 07 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Apr 07 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Apr 07 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Apr 07 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Apr 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Park Holandes Market
Sun Apr 08 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Apr 08 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Apr 08 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 