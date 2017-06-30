.....and we don't mean his tickle stick!"
The news that comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd has died at the age of 90 has saddened the variety world – and generations of fans. Renowned for his tickling stick and Diddy Men, the veteran performer was also a consummate deliverer of gags. He once entered the record books for telling 1,500 jokes in three and a half hours. Here are just some of his finest one-liners:
- “Do I believe in safe sex? Of course I do. I have a handrail around the bed.”
- “I used to think I was marvellous in bed – until I discovered all my girlfriends suffered from asthma.”
- “I’ve done some brave things in my time. I played Nottingham Labour Club. I was the one who shouted ‘Three cheers for Mrs Thatcher’. And it was during the bingo.”
- “I have kleptomania. But when it gets bad, I take something for it.”
- “Did you hear about the shrimp that went to the prawn’s cocktail party? He pulled a mussel.”
- “I always feel at home in theatres like this, because we’re about the same age.”
- “My Dad always knew I was going to be a comedian. When I was a baby he said, ‘Is this a joke?'”
- “Five out of every three people have trouble understanding fractions.”
- “I told the Inland Revenue I don’t owe them a penny. I live by the seaside.”
- “Just read a book about Stockholm Syndrome. It started off badly, but by the end I really liked it…”
- “It turns out that if you bang two halves of a horse together, it doesn’t make the sound of a coconut.”
- “The trouble with Freud is that he never played the Glasgow Empire on a Saturday night after Rangers and Celtic had both lost.”
- “My teeth are all my own. I just finished paying for them.”
- “Did you hear about the Frenchman who makes his own gravy? The Count Of Monte Bisto.”
- “The man who invented Cats’ Eyes got the idea when he saw the eyes of a cat in his headlights. If the cat had been going the other way, he would have invented the pencil sharpener.”
- “It’s ten years since I went out of my mind. I’d never go back.”
- “Honolulu has got everything. Sand for the children, sun for the wife, sharks for the wife’s mother…”
Keep Smiling People x x