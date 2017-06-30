Jokes

egg l1

 

 Why was the Easter Bunny so upset? He was having a bad hare day! 

 What do you call ten rabbits marching backwards? A receding hareline.

  I know some serious "Easter Groaners" inside this week sent in to us by Mel from Little Prats Bottom. Thanks Mel

 

 

  • Easter, Is going eggstatic!

    Easter dinner was great.... I'm Egg-zosted! 

    What did the mommy egg say to the baby egg? You're "Egg-stra special". 

    What do you need if your chocolate eggs mysteriously disappear? You need an eggsplanation! 

    What do you call an egg from outer space? An "Egg-stra terrestial". 

    What kind of jokes do eggs tell? Egg yolks! 


    Why did the egg go to the baseball game? For the egg-stra innings! 

    What type of movie is about water fowl? A duckumentary. 

    Why was the Easter Bunny arrested? He was charged with Hare-assment! 

    How did the soggy Easter Bunny dry himself? With a hare dryer! 

    What do you call a sleepy Easter egg? Egg-zosted!

    What happened to the Easter Bunny when he misbehaved at school? He was eggspelled!

    Did you hear about the lady whose house was infested with Easter eggs? She had to call an eggs-terminator!

    What day does an Easter egg hate the most? Fry-days. 

