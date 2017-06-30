So we asked "Whats a Short, Clean Joke that gets a laugh everytime?"

The aswers were equal part hilarious and far too pure for this world!!

If you can make it through these without laughing you have no soul!!!

1. "This is my step ladder. I never knew my real ladder."



2. "A duck is standing next to a busy road, cars zooming past while he waits for a break in traffic. A chicken walks up to him and says, 'Don't do it, man. You'll never hear the end of it.'



3. "A man is washing his car with his son when the boy goes, 'Dad, can't we use a sponge?'"



4. "My grandmother's last words before she kicked the bucket were, 'Hey, how far do you think I can kick this bucket?'"



5. "What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck."



6. "A Mexican magician says he will disappear on the count of three. He says, 'uno, dos...' and poof. He disappears without a tres.



8. "Why do scuba divers fall backwards out of the boat? Because if they fell forward they'd still be in the boat."



9. "The temptation to sing 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' is always just a whim away a whim away a whim away a whim away."



11. "Two satellites decide to get married. It wasn't much of a wedding, but boy was that reception amazing!"



14. "Why does Norway put bar codes on all of its ships? So they can Scandinavian.



15. "Have you ever tried eating a clock? It's really time consuming



19. "An Englishman, a Frenchman, a Spaniard, and a German are all watching a dolphin do some excellent tricks. The dolphin notices that the four gentlemen have a very poor view, so he jumps higher out of the water and calls out, 'Can you all see me now?' And they respond: 'Yes.' 'Oui.' 'Sí.' 'Ja.'"



21. "I saw a man stealing groceries the other day whilst on the shoulders of a couple of vampires. He got charged with shoplifting on two counts."



22. "How do you fix a jack-o-lantern? With a pumpkin patch."



24. "What's green, fuzzy, has four legs, and would kill you if it fell out of a tree? A pool table."

