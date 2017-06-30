This week the world (well Scotland and a few others) celebrated Burns Night

This is celebrated by a traditional supper of Neeps and Tatties all washed down with a dram or two of the golden necter.

We thought that we would celebrate it with a few jokes about Scotland - however these are all from Scotish Comedians so we think that it is acceptable.

“There are two seasons in Scotland: June and Winter” – Billy Connolly



“Glasgow is a very negative place. If Kanye was born in Glasgow he would have been called No You Cannae” – Frankie Boyle



“What did the Scottish guy do with the trumpet buried in his garden? He rooted it oot.” – Sanjeev Kohli



Man lost in Edinburgh says to a policeman, “Excuse me is there a B&Q in Leith?” Policeman replies, “No sir, but there are two Ds and two Es in Dundee.”“Nobody thought Mel Gibson could play a Scot but look at him now! Alcoholic and a racist!” – Frankie Boyle



“Scotland has the only football team in the world that does a lap of disgrace” – Billy Connolly



“When serving an older Scottish man a tiny thimbleful of soup in a cafe, always double check that he said ‘just a soupçon’ & not ‘just a soup, son'” – Sanjeev Kohli



“In Glasgow, ‘how’ means ‘why’? You do not ponder why. You demand HOW?” – Kevin Bridges



“There will be a lot of people watching who will wonder what does a true Scotsman wear under his kilt, and I can tell you a true Scotsman will never tell you what he wears under his kilt. He will show you at the drop of a hat” – Fred MacCaulay



What is the difference between a Scottish sheep farmer and a Rolling Stones song? One says, ‘Hey you, get off of my cloud!”, and the other says, ‘Hey McCloud, get off of my ewe!’ – Reddit



“I’m a big fan of the Mars Bar Diet. You don’t eat the Mars bar, you stick it up your backside and let a rottweiler chase you home” – Billy Connolly



“We had the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. A great choice of venue: a place where people think Hepatitis B is a vitamin” – Frankie Boyle



“Is it really folk dancing?” “Ach yes, folk dancing and enjoying themselves!” – Stanley Baxter



He decided to call his Scottish father-in-law the “Exorcist” because every time he came to visit he made the spirits disappear.



“I went to the butchers to buy a leg of lamb. ‘Is it Scotch?’, I asked. ‘Why?’ the butcher said in reply. Are you going to talk to it or eat it?’. ‘In that case, have you got any wild duck?’. ‘No’, he responded, ‘but I’ve got one I could aggravate for you'” – Chic Murray



[On Scottish independence] “David Beckham sent the people of Scotland an open letter. An open letter – because he couldn’t work out how to get it into an envelope” – Frankie Boyle



[On Scottish independence] “David Beckham sent the people of Scotland an open letter. An open letter – because he couldn’t work out how to get it into an envelope” – Frankie Boyle



See you next week

Scott xx