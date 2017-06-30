A gag about Prime Minister Theresa May has won a national competition to write the best modern Christmas cracker joke.

The competition was organised by TV channel GOLD and We thought that all the entries were brilliant

Here is the top 20!!!

Why was Theresa May sacked as Nativity Manager? She couldn’t run a stable government

Why don’t Southern Rail train guards share Advent Calendars? They want to open the doors themselves

What’s the difference between Ryanair and Santa? Santa flies at least once a year

Kim Jong Un will play Santa this year in the South’s annual pantomime. He said he fancied a Korea change

Why did Donald Trump continuously decorate the Christmas tree? Because people kept saying ‘moron’ to him

Why was the planned Ryanair TV documentary scrapped? They were unable to air a pilot

Which TV Christmas special is being filmed in Brussels this year? Deal or No Deal

Theresa May has asked Santa for a home makeover this year. First thing on the list was a new Cabinet

What did Bruce Forsyth say when the Christmas pheasant repeated on him? ‘Good game, good game’

Why did Jeremy Corbyn ask people not to eat sprouts on Christmas day? He wants to give peas a chance

Which supermarket did best in the Holy Land? Oh Lidl, crown of Bethlehem

Why did the Irishman put Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in his living room at Xmas? He wanted an artificial tree

Where does Jeremy Corbyn hang his Christmas stocking? On the far left

Why are there only 11 days of Christmas this year? Because the Three French Hens got stuck at border control

Why was Theresa May asked to play the donkey in this year’s Nativity? They needed someone who was a little horse

How do you ruin Stormzy’s Christmas? Criticise his wrapping

What’s Donald Trump’s favourite flavour Quality Street? Covfefe Cream

What keeps Spain from buying Christmas socks that match? Matalan separatists

The Queen’s Christmas message has been cancelled this year as there’s no more Monarch

What’s the difference between David Davis and Santa Claus? Santa always delivers

Happy Christmas to all of you x keep smiling x