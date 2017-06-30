A gag about Prime Minister Theresa May has won a national competition to write the best modern Christmas cracker joke.
The competition was organised by TV channel GOLD and We thought that all the entries were brilliant
Here is the top 20!!!
- Why was Theresa May sacked as Nativity Manager? She couldn’t run a stable government
- Why don’t Southern Rail train guards share Advent Calendars? They want to open the doors themselves
- What’s the difference between Ryanair and Santa? Santa flies at least once a year
- Kim Jong Un will play Santa this year in the South’s annual pantomime. He said he fancied a Korea change
- Why did Donald Trump continuously decorate the Christmas tree? Because people kept saying ‘moron’ to him
- Why was the planned Ryanair TV documentary scrapped? They were unable to air a pilot
- Which TV Christmas special is being filmed in Brussels this year? Deal or No Deal
- Theresa May has asked Santa for a home makeover this year. First thing on the list was a new Cabinet
- What did Bruce Forsyth say when the Christmas pheasant repeated on him? ‘Good game, good game’
- Why did Jeremy Corbyn ask people not to eat sprouts on Christmas day? He wants to give peas a chance
- Which supermarket did best in the Holy Land? Oh Lidl, crown of Bethlehem
- Why did the Irishman put Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in his living room at Xmas? He wanted an artificial tree
- Where does Jeremy Corbyn hang his Christmas stocking? On the far left
- Why are there only 11 days of Christmas this year? Because the Three French Hens got stuck at border control
- Why was Theresa May asked to play the donkey in this year’s Nativity? They needed someone who was a little horse
- How do you ruin Stormzy’s Christmas? Criticise his wrapping
- What’s Donald Trump’s favourite flavour Quality Street? Covfefe Cream
- What keeps Spain from buying Christmas socks that match? Matalan separatists
- The Queen’s Christmas message has been cancelled this year as there’s no more Monarch
- What’s the difference between David Davis and Santa Claus? Santa always delivers
Happy Christmas to all of you x keep smiling x