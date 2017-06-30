Jokes

1f43fd6fb2ef9efd96c7580232ed63b3 hedge hog hedges

 

 

What's the difference between ignorance and Apathy?

I don't know and I don't care!!!!!!!

 

Here are some word play laughs to cheer up your week!   

 

 

  • I bought some shoes off of a drug dealer! 

-I don't know what he laced them with but I've been trippin' all day.

  • A friend of mine died recently after drinking a gallon of varnish

- It was a horrible end, but a lovely finish.

  • My grandad has the heart of a lion

- and a lifetime ban from the zoo!

  • What's the difference between a Zippo and a hippo? 

- Ones really heavy, and the other's a little lighter!

  • Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger or Mr. Bigger's baby?

- The baby, because she's a little bigger.

  • Why cant a nose be 12 inches long?

Because then it'll be a foot!

  • I broke my arm in two places, you know what the doctor said?

Stay out of those places!

  • What do you do when there's a sink standing outside your door?

- You let that sink in.

  • I might have an open casket funeral...
    -Remains to be seen.

 

  • What didn't the melons get married?

-Because they cantaloupe!

  • Did you know diarrhea is hereditary?

-It runs in your jeans!

  • What has three balls and flies through space?

- E.T. The Extra Testicle!

  • I bought a ceiling fan the other day.
    Complete waste of money. He just stands there applauding and saying "Ooh, I love how smooth it is."

 

 

Have a great week 

Scott xx 

What's Coming Up

Thu Nov 16 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Thu Nov 16 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Nov 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Nov 17 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Nov 17 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Nov 17 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Nov 18 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Nov 18 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Nov 18 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Nov 18 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 