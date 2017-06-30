What's the difference between ignorance and Apathy?

I don't know and I don't care!!!!!!!

Here are some word play laughs to cheer up your week!

I bought some shoes off of a drug dealer!

-I don't know what he laced them with but I've been trippin' all day.

A friend of mine died recently after drinking a gallon of varnish

- It was a horrible end, but a lovely finish.

My grandad has the heart of a lion

- and a lifetime ban from the zoo!

What's the difference between a Zippo and a hippo?

- Ones really heavy, and the other's a little lighter!

Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger or Mr. Bigger's baby?

- The baby, because she's a little bigger.

Why cant a nose be 12 inches long?

Because then it'll be a foot!

I broke my arm in two places, you know what the doctor said?

Stay out of those places!

What do you do when there's a sink standing outside your door?

- You let that sink in.

I might have an open casket funeral...

-Remains to be seen.

What didn't the melons get married?

-Because they cantaloupe!

Did you know diarrhea is hereditary?

-It runs in your jeans!

What has three balls and flies through space?

- E.T. The Extra Testicle!

I bought a ceiling fan the other day.

Complete waste of money. He just stands there applauding and saying "Ooh, I love how smooth it is."

Have a great week

Scott xx