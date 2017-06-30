What's the difference between ignorance and Apathy?
I don't know and I don't care!!!!!!!
Here are some word play laughs to cheer up your week!
- I bought some shoes off of a drug dealer!
-I don't know what he laced them with but I've been trippin' all day.
- A friend of mine died recently after drinking a gallon of varnish
- It was a horrible end, but a lovely finish.
- My grandad has the heart of a lion
- and a lifetime ban from the zoo!
- What's the difference between a Zippo and a hippo?
- Ones really heavy, and the other's a little lighter!
- Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger or Mr. Bigger's baby?
- The baby, because she's a little bigger.
- Why cant a nose be 12 inches long?
Because then it'll be a foot!
- I broke my arm in two places, you know what the doctor said?
Stay out of those places!
- What do you do when there's a sink standing outside your door?
- You let that sink in.
- I might have an open casket funeral...
-Remains to be seen.
- What didn't the melons get married?
-Because they cantaloupe!
- Did you know diarrhea is hereditary?
-It runs in your jeans!
- What has three balls and flies through space?
- E.T. The Extra Testicle!
- I bought a ceiling fan the other day.
Complete waste of money. He just stands there applauding and saying "Ooh, I love how smooth it is."
Have a great week
Scott xx