Thank goodness for Halloween, all of a sudden, cobwebs in my house are decorations!

Its that time of year again folks, unless you want to be spooked get the candy at the ready!

Enjoy the jokes

I just popped over to my Grandma's, and you've got to hand it to her. At 96, she had all the Halloween decorations up, cobwebs and insects in the windows and a skeleton on the couch.

She always makes a big effort, but there was no answer... I'll pop back next year.

I had a big row with my wife last Halloween. I yelled at her, "When you finally die, I'm getting you a headstone that says, 'Here Lies My Wife - Cold As Ever'."

"Yeah well," she shouted back, "When you die, I'm getting you a headstone that says, 'Here Lies My Husband - Stiff At Last.'"

A photographer goes to a haunted castle determined to get a picture of a ghost on Halloween. The ghost he encounters turns out to be friendly and poses for a snapshot. The happy photographer later downloads his photos and finds that the photos are underexposed and completely blank.

Moral to the story: The spirit is willing, but the flash is weak.

Why couldn't the witch have children? Her husband had a hallow weenie!

This Halloween, the only Candy I'm interested in swings from a pole and has daddy issues

I'm not saying my wife is ugly...but on Halloween she went to tell the neighbors to turn their TV down and they gave her some candy.

A nun gets into a cab and notices that the driver can't stop staring at her. So she asks him why is he staring and he answers, "I have a question I need to ask you but I don't want to offend you."

The nun replies, "My dear son, you cannot offend me. When you're as old as I am and have been a nun as long as I have, you have had a chance to see and hear just about everything. I'm sure that there's nothing you could say or ask that I would find offensive."

The cab driver hesitates for a moment and then says, "Well it's like this; I've always had a fantasy to have a nun perform oral sex on me."

The nun replies, "Ok well, let's see what we can do about that, shall we. There are two conditions though - firstly you have to be single and secondly you must be Catholic."

The cab driver is very excited and says, "Yes, yes! I am single and I'm Catholic too!"

The nun then says, "Ok then, pull into the next alley."

The cab driver does so and the nun duly goes ahead and fulfills his fantasy. They get back on the road and start driving again, but the cab driver soon starts to cry.

The nun sees this and asks him, "My dear child, pray tell, why are you crying?"

The cab driver says, "You must forgive me sister, but I have sinned. I lied to you - I must confess that I'm married and I'm also Jewish."

The nun laughs and says, "That's OK, my name is Kevin and I'm on my way to a Halloween party."

Have a great week people x x