"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change"

Do you get it.......Bit of a groaner I know but makes me smile.

With the end of the Old Pound this week, I thought that we would have a few "money based Jokes to keep us going.

Enjoy x

If you think nobody cares whether you're alive, try missing a couple of payments.

Money isn't everything but it sure keeps you in touch with your children.

To this day, the boy that used to bully me at school still takes my lunch money. On the plus side, he makes great Subway sandwiches.

I think it's wrong that only one company makes the game Monopoly.

Always borrow money from a pessimist. He won't expect it back.

I've put something aside for a rainy day. It's an umbrella.

I am so poor I can't even pay attention.

If a man talks dirty to a woman, that's sexual harassment. If a woman talks dirty to a man, that'll be £6.50 a minute.

There's nothing I've learned from being a father that I couldn't just as easily have figured out from setting all my money on fire.

There are so many scams on the Internet these days.... but for £19.95 I can show you how to avoid them.

iPhone8 (X) has facial recognition. It looked at my face and told me that I can't afford it...

I lost my job at the bank on my very first day. A woman asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.

What's the difference between a £20 steak and a £55 steak? February 14th.

I have all the money I'll ever need – if I die by 4:00 p.m. today.

