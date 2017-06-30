"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change"
Do you get it.......Bit of a groaner I know but makes me smile.
With the end of the Old Pound this week, I thought that we would have a few "money based Jokes to keep us going.
Enjoy x
- If you think nobody cares whether you're alive, try missing a couple of payments.
- Money isn't everything but it sure keeps you in touch with your children.
- To this day, the boy that used to bully me at school still takes my lunch money. On the plus side, he makes great Subway sandwiches.
- I think it's wrong that only one company makes the game Monopoly.
- Always borrow money from a pessimist. He won't expect it back.
- I've put something aside for a rainy day. It's an umbrella.
- I am so poor I can't even pay attention.
- If a man talks dirty to a woman, that's sexual harassment. If a woman talks dirty to a man, that'll be £6.50 a minute.
- There's nothing I've learned from being a father that I couldn't just as easily have figured out from setting all my money on fire.
- There are so many scams on the Internet these days.... but for £19.95 I can show you how to avoid them.
- iPhone8 (X) has facial recognition. It looked at my face and told me that I can't afford it...
- I lost my job at the bank on my very first day. A woman asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.
- What's the difference between a £20 steak and a £55 steak? February 14th.
- I have all the money I'll ever need – if I die by 4:00 p.m. today.
Have a great week - keep sending me the jokes