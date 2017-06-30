There are some facts that are just unbelievable, some that are just outrageous and some that will just simply make you laugh

Thanks Jenny for the following few facts from the last category in that list – if these don’t make you laugh today then I don’t think anything will!!!

1) If you yelled for 8 years, 7 months and 6 days you would have produced enough sound energy to heat one cup of coffee.

(Hardly seems worth it.)

2) If you passed gas consistently for 6 years and 9 months, enough gas is produced to create the energy of an atomic bomb.

(Now that's more like it!)

3) The human heart creates enough pressure when it pumps out of the body to squirt blood 30 feet.

(O.M.G.!)

4) A pig's orgasm lasts 30 minutes.

(O.M.G.!!!!!!!!!!)

5) A cockroach will live nine days without its head before it starves to death.

(Creepy - But I'm still not over the pig.)

6) Banging your head against a wall uses 150 calories an hour.

(Don't try this at home; maybe at work.)

7) The male praying mantis cannot copulate while its head is attached to its body. The female initiates sex by ripping the male's head off.

(Honey, I'm home . What the...?)

8) The flea can jump 350 times its body length. It's like a human jumping the length of a football field.

(30 minutes. Lucky pig! Can you imagine?)

9) The catfish has over 27,000 taste buds

(What could be so tasty on the bottom of a pond?)

10)Some lions mate over 50 times a day.

(I still can't believe that pig ..quality over quantity.)

11) Butterflies taste with their feet.

(Something I always wanted to know.)

12) The strongest muscle in the body is the tongue.

(Hmmmmmm.......)

13) Right-handed people live, on average, nine years longer than left-handed people.

(If you're ambidextrous, do you split the difference?)

14) Elephants are the only animals that cannot jump.

(Okay, so that would be a good thing.)

15) A cat's urine glows under a black light.

(I wonder how much the government paid to figure that out.)

16) An ostrich's eye is bigger than its brain

(I know some people like that.)

17) Starfish have no brains.

(I know some people like that, too.)

18) Polar bears are left-handed.

(If they switch, they'll live a lot longer.)

19) Humans and dolphins are the only species that have sex for pleasure.

(What about that pig? Do the dolphins know about the pig?)

Now that you've smiled at least once, it's your turn to spread these crazy facts and send this page to someone you want to bring a smile to,maybe even a chuckle.

In other words, send it to everyone!

(and God love that pig.)





Have a great week - keep sending me the jokes