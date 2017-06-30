I was once asked “What is Network Marketing? And how does that vary from all the other types of Marketing?”

Difficult question to answer – not really read below for a simple explanation that will make you smile!

You're a woman and you see a handsome guy at a party. You go up to him and say, "I'm fantastic in bed."

That's Direct Marketing...

You're at a party with a bunch of friends and see a handsome guy. One of your friends goes up to him and, pointing at you, says, "She's fantastic in bed."

That's alliance marketing...

You see a handsome guy at a party. You go up to him and get his telephone number. The next day you call and say, "Hi, I'm fantastic in bed."

That's Telemarketing...

You see a guy at a party; you straighten your dress. You walk up to him and pour him a drink. You say, "May I?" and reach up to straighten his tie, brushing your breast lightly against his arm, and then say, "By the way, I'm fantastic in bed."

That's Public Relations...

You're at a party and see a handsome guy. He walks up to you and says, "I hear you're fantastic in bed."

That's Brand Recognition...

You're at a party and see a handsome guy. He fancies you, but you talk him into going home with your friend.

That's a Sales Rep...

Your friend can't satisfy him so he calls you.

That's Tech Support...

You're on your way to a party when you realise that there could be handsome men in all these houses you're passing, so you climb onto the roof of one situated towards the centre and shout at the top of your lungs, "I'm fantastic in bed!"

That's Junk Mail...

You're at a party and you see a handsome guy. Your best friend, who happens to be your ex boyfriend, starts sharing with him his amazing experiences with you in the bedroom...

That's affiliate marketing....

If you found value out of reading this, share with your community & add value to their life!

That's Network marketing!!!!

