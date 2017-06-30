Ah - The Dad Jokes........

As a child you hold your head in your hands shaking, everytime the same old jokes are rolled out - as a Dad you relish each and every opportunity to run out one of your best jokes and give it as much enthusiasm as the first (and second and third etc) time that you told it.

This week we have put together some of the best that I was treated to daily

In Loving Memory of a Funny Man and Amazing Dad x x

And here is the Man responsible for all these fantastically terrible jokes: