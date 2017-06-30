An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar and everything unfolds with a tedious inevitability...............
Still they make us smile all the same - enjoy
- An Englishman, Scotsman and an Irishman are on a plane. During their flight the captain calls them up to the flight deck and issues them a challenge.
He says: "I will give 1 million pounds to whichever one of you can tell where we are by sticking your hand out of the window"
So the Englishman grins and steps up, puts his hand out of the plane window and thinks for a second, before saying "Manchester", the pliot tells him this isn't correct and sends him back to his seat.
The Irishman gets up next and puts his hand out of the window, after a while he says: "Cork!", but the pilot shakes his head and sends him back.
Then the Scotsman goes up and puts his hand out of the window, after a moment he brings his arm back in and says: "Glasgow". Astonished, the pilot asks: "How did you know?", the Scotsman replies: "My watch has been stolen".
- An Englishman, Scotsman and an Irishman are in France just after the start of Operation Overlord, they have been cut off from their unit and seek refuge in a barn. Later that night they hear a German patrol coming round, so they need to hide.
In the barn there are three large sacks, so they all agree to try hiding in them. No sooner are they all in their sacks when the Wermacht burst in the door, they see the three sacks and view them suspiciously.
They approach the sack with the Englishman inside and kick it, quick-witted the Englishman says "woof" in his best dog impression, and the Germans shrug and walk to the next one.
Reaching the sack with the Scotsman inside they kick that one, and following the Englishman's example the Scotsman says "meow" in his best cat voice and the Germans leave it be.
Then they approach the sack with the Irishman inside, as with the others they kick it and the Irishman says "potatoes".
- Englishman, Scotsman and an Irishman walk into a pub and each order a pint. Upon getting their drinks they each notice they have a fly in their glass.
The Englishman says to the bartender "excuse me, mate, there's a fly in this, can you pour me a new one, please?"
The Scotsman looks at his pint, picks the fly out, tosses it aside and starts drinking.
The Irishman picks the fly out by the wings, holds it above the glass and says "Go on! Spit it out ya wee git!"
- An Irishman, an English man and a Scott were having a reunion in a nice British pub in London. The conversation was convivial and they were enjoying knocking back the pints and reminiscing about old times.
The pub was the Englishman’s local and he was proud of the English pubs.
The Englishman says “You know, this is a great pub. The barman looks after me; every 4th pint is on the house. Now that’s hospitality.”
The Scotsman says “Nay, they look after you better than that at my local. At McTavishes back home I get a third pint - an I don’t pay nuffink fore it.”
The Irishman pipes up…
“That’s noothin. Back in Ireland there’s this pub see? An’ as yer walk through the door they hand yer a pint o’ Guinness. Ya drink all night and never see the bottom, they just keep fillin it oop - never asking for a penny. An when yer can’t possibly drink another bloody thing, they take yer upstairs and see to it that you get laid!!!”
The Englishman and the Scotsman look at each other skeptically.
The Scottsman says “Balls! that would never happen!”
The Irishman “Nooo, it’s true.I swear to ya, every word of it.”
The Englishman says “What? did this happen to you?”
The Irishman “Ah no, not to me personally, no.”
“But it did happen to me sister.”
- An Englishman an Irishman and a Scotsman were in a pub, talking about their sons. "My son was born on St George's Day," commented the Englishman. "So we obviously decided to call him George."
"That's a real coincidence," remarked the Scot. "My son was born on St Andrew's Day, so obviously we decided to call him Andrew."
"That's incredible, what a coincidence," said the Irishman.
"Exactly the same thing happened with my son Pancake."
- There's an Englishman, Irishman & Scotsman all talking about
their teenage daughters. The Englishman says " I was cleaning my daughter's room the other day & I found a packet of cigarettes. I was really shocked as I didn't even know she smokes".
The Scotsman says " That's nothing. I was cleaning my
daughter's room the other day when I came across a half full bottle of Vodka. I was really shocked as I didn't even know she drank."
With that the Irishman says " Both of you have got nothing
to worry about. I was cleaning my daughter's room the other day when I found packet of condoms. I was really shocked.
I didn't even know she had a willy."
- An Englishman, a Scotsman, an irishman and a German were on a plane. The plane was so heavy it was starting to come down sot hey all decided to chuck something off to stop it from falling. The Scotsman chucked off a bottle of whiskey and said "God bless Scotland". The Irishman chucked off some Shamrocks and said "God bless Ireland" and the Englishman chucked the german out and said "God bless England"!
- An Englishman, a Scotsman and an Irishman walk into a bar...
The Englishman wanted to go so they all had to leave (Brexit joke there just in case you needed a hint!)
- An Englishman, a Scotsman, an Irishman and a Welshman were travelling in an aircraft that went out of control and was about to crash.
To their dismay, they discovered that there were only three parachutes in the plane. The Scotsman argued that he ought to have one since he was a very important businessman whose death would result in the collapse of the stockmarket.
The Welshman handed him over the first parachute and he baled out.
Next the Irishman argued that he should be given a parachute. He was an important politician upon whom all hope of peace in Ireland rested. The Irishman silently put the straps over his shoulders and he jumped out after the Scotsman.
The Welshman now turned to the Englishman and handed him a parachute. 'Here you are' he said cheerfully.
'But what about you?' gasped the Englishman, amazed at this unflinching heroism.
'Oh, I'll be all right' said the Welshman. The Irishman took my rucksack.
- There's an Englishman, an Irishman and a Welshman...
It used to be a Scotsman, but he wants to go it alone so sod him!!!
Have a great week - keep sending me the jokes