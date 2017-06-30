He says: "I will give 1 million pounds to whichever one of you can tell where we are by sticking your hand out of the window"

So the Englishman grins and steps up, puts his hand out of the plane window and thinks for a second, before saying "Manchester", the pliot tells him this isn't correct and sends him back to his seat.

The Irishman gets up next and puts his hand out of the window, after a while he says: "Cork!", but the pilot shakes his head and sends him back.

Then the Scotsman goes up and puts his hand out of the window, after a moment he brings his arm back in and says: "Glasgow". Astonished, the pilot asks: "How did you know?", the Scotsman replies: "My watch has been stolen".