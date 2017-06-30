Confucius say...Woman who cooks carrots and pee’s in same pot not very sanitary!
Not sure that all of these can really be attributed to the great guy - however enjoy all the same.
For you Alan this week - hopw you like them!
- Confucius say...Man who walk through airport turnstile sideways going to Bangkok.
- Confucius say…Secretary not permanent fixture until screwed on top of desk."
- Confucius say..It take many nails to build a crib but one screw to fill it in.
- Confucius say…He who fishes in others' holes often catches crabs.
- Confucius say...man with hand in pocket....feel cocky all day!
- Confucius say…Man who run in front of car get tired, but Man who runs behind car gets exhausted.
- Confucius say…Wife who put husband in doghouse soon find him in cathouse.
- Confucius say…Man who drive like hell, bound to get there.
- Confucius say…Man who lives in glass house should change clothes in basement.
- Confucius say…Man who wants pretty nurse, must be patient.
- Confucius say… state of pregnancy exist when woman takes seriously something poked in fun.
- Confucius say… man who is impotent will have Willy-nilly.
- Confucius say… definition of a true genius is a nudist with a memory for faces.
- Confucius say… find blind man on nude beach… not hard.
- Confucius say… man who fall into an upholstery machine, eventually be fully recovered.
- Confucius say… he who eats ice cream in car, is a sundae driver
- Confucius say… every woman with a curve, there are several men with angles.
Have a great week - keep sending me the jokes