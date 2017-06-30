Jokes

mist

 

Got to keep smiling - makes everyone wonder what you've been up to! 

Here is a few jokes from Sten for this weeks edition

 

 

 

 

  • In hindsight I should have posted my Face book status as: "I've blown the head gasket on my 2003 XR3i" rather than "I've just buggered a 14 year old escort".

    The police still haven't seen the funny side, my lap top's been

    confiscated, and the wife has gone off to her mother (not all bad then?)

 

  • Son: “Dad, we’re learning about prisms at school. They’re fascinating".

    Dad: “That’s good son, because as a dyslexic black boy, you’re bound to end up in one.”

 

  • Paddy decides to take up boxing and goes for the required medical. A few days later the doctor ‘phones and says “Paddy, you realise you’ve got sugar diabetes.”

    Paddy says, “Nice one, when do I fight him?”

 

  • It was hard getting over my addiction to the Hokey Cokey. But I’ve turned myself around and that’s what it’s all about.

 

  • A Muslim bloke I work with was bragging he had the entire Koran on DVD. Being interested, I asked him to burn me a copy. Well, that’s when it all kicked off!

 

  • Paddy caught his Wife having an affair and decided to kill her and himself. He puts the gun to his head, looks at his Wife and says "Don't laugh, you’re next!!"

 

  • Little boy gets home from school and says "Dad, I've got a part in the school play as a man who's been married for 25 years."

    His Dad replies "Never mind Son. Maybe next time you'll get a speaking part!!"

 

Have a great week - keep sending me the jokes

