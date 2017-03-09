As I was lying around, pondering the problems of the world, I realized that at my age I don't really give a damm anymore....

... If walking is good for your health, the postman would be immortal.

... A whale swims all day, mainly eats fish, drinks water, but is still fat.

... A rabbit runs and hops and only lives 15 years, while

... A tortoise doesn't run and does mostly nothing, yet it lives for 150

years.

And you tell me to exercise? I don't think so!

Just grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked, the good fortune to remember the ones I do, and the eyesight to tell the difference!!!

Now that I'm older here's what I've discovered:

1. I started out with nothing, and I still have most of it.

2. My wild oats are mostly enjoyed with prunes and all-bran.

3. I finally got my head together, and now my body is falling apart.

4. Funny, I don't remember being absent-minded.

6. If all is not lost, then where the hell is it?

7. It was a whole lot easier to get older, than to get wiser.

8. Some days, you're the top dog; some days you're the hydrant.

9. I wish the buck really did stop here; I sure could use a few of them.

10. Kids in the back seat cause accidents.

11. Accidents in the back seat cause kids.

12. It's hard to make a comeback when you haven't been anywhere.

13. The world only beats a path to your door when you're in the bathroom.

14. If God wanted me to touch my toes, he'd have put them on my knees.

15. When I'm finally holding all the right cards, everyone wants to play chess.

16. It's not hard to meet expenses . . . they're everywhere.

17. The only difference between a rut and a grave is the depth.

18. These days, I spend a lot of time thinking about the hereafter . . . I go somewhere to get something, and then wonder what I'm "here after".

Have fun keep smiling - thanks Sten this week for this one x x xx