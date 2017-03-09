So good old Philip Hammond gave us 7 or 8 (half decent) Dad Jokes this week during his budget speech, ranging from Stephen Hawking to a driverless car. So we thought that we would look at the funny side of money this week.....

1) My first child has gone off to college and I feel a great emptiness in my life. Specifically, in my bank account.

2) If a man talks dirty to a woman, that's sexual harassment. If a woman talks dirty to a man, that'll be £$6.50 a minute.

3) The man who discovered copper died penniless!!!!!

4) Why didn't the man report his stolen credit card? The thief was spending less then his wife.

5) I've put something aside for a rainy day. It's an umbrella.

6) I ran three miles today. Finally I said, ‘Lady take your purse

7) Borrow money from pessimists, they don’t expect it back.

8) Living on earth may be expensive, but it includes an annual free trip around the sun.

9) Who was the world’s first stock broker? Noah – He floated his stock while the world was in liquidation.

10) Money can’t buy you true love. It does however put you in a good bargaining position.

11) If you think no one cares about you, try missing a couple of payments.

12) A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend. A successful woman is one who can find such a man.

Thanks for this weeks jokes - Have a great weekend and keep sending me the jokes x Scott x