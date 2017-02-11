Jokes

Words are funny things, sometimes the same word can mean two different things, Sten has gone the other way and given some words a clear definition (from a different view). Thanks and enjoy..

 

ADULT: A person who has stopped growing at both ends and is now growing in the
middle.

BEAUTY PARLOUR:
A place where women curl up and dye.

CHICKENS:
The only animals you eat before they are born and after they are dead.

COMMITTEE:
A body that keeps minutes and wastes hours.

DUST:
Mud with the juice squeezed out.

EGOTIST:
Someone who is usually me-deep in conversation.

HANDKERCHIEF:
Cold Storage.

INFLATION:
Cutting money in half without damaging the paper.

MOSQUITO:
An insect that makes you like flies better.

RAISIN:
A grape that got too much sun.

SECRET:
Something you tell to one person at a time.

SKELETON:
A bunch of bones with the person scraped off.

TOOTHACHE:
The pain that drives you to extraction.

TOMORROW:
One of the greatest labour saving devices of today.

YAWN:
An honest opinion openly.

WRINKLES:
Something other people have, similar to my character lines.

 

Thanks for this weeks jokes - Have a great weekend and keep sending me the jokes x Scott x

