Words are funny things, sometimes the same word can mean two different things, Sten has gone the other way and given some words a clear definition (from a different view). Thanks and enjoy..
ADULT: A person who has stopped growing at both ends and is now growing in the
middle.
BEAUTY PARLOUR:
A place where women curl up and dye.
CHICKENS:
The only animals you eat before they are born and after they are dead.
COMMITTEE:
A body that keeps minutes and wastes hours.
DUST:
Mud with the juice squeezed out.
EGOTIST:
Someone who is usually me-deep in conversation.
HANDKERCHIEF:
Cold Storage.
INFLATION:
Cutting money in half without damaging the paper.
MOSQUITO:
An insect that makes you like flies better.
RAISIN:
A grape that got too much sun.
SECRET:
Something you tell to one person at a time.
SKELETON:
A bunch of bones with the person scraped off.
TOOTHACHE:
The pain that drives you to extraction.
TOMORROW:
One of the greatest labour saving devices of today.
YAWN:
An honest opinion openly.
WRINKLES:
Something other people have, similar to my character lines.
