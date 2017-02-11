Ok, so with Penny and Jenny away in Lanzarote for the best part of this week, enjoying the best of what our Neighbouring Island has to offer, we thought what better topic to joke about his week! So here are some great Neighbour Jokes xxxx

1. "How's the flat you're living in in London, Jock?" asks his mother when he calls home to Aberdeen.

"It's okay," he replies, "but the woman next door keeps screaming and crying all night and the guy on the other side keeps banging his head on the wall."

"Never you mind," says his mother, "don't you let them get to you, just ignore them."

"Aye, that I do," he says, "I just keep playing my bagpipes."

2. I just got skylights put in my place - The woman upstairs is furious.

3.If I ever win the lottery, all of my neighbours are going to be so rich! - I'm going to move to a rich neighbourhood!!

4. My neighbours called the cops on me again for playing the drums at 3 in the morning - They should just buy me a set so I can practice in my own house!

5.I thought I'd caught my neighbour spying on me with their binoculars last night - It was just my reflection in their bedroom mirror though!!

6. I think my new neighbours are really poor...you should have heard the fuss they made when their 2 year old kid swallowed a 10 pence coin earlier!

7. My neighbour Is so annoying he bangs on the wall so loud sometimes that i cant even hear myself drilling

8. The kid next door booted a football into my garden, so I punctured it with a knife - He almost bled to death but I think he learnt his lesson.

9. Who says old people aren't friendly? Only today as I came home from work my 80 year old neighbour was waving at me with such enthusiasm

And she had a lovely open fire going in the living room

10. We are always told we should look after and keep an eye on our old neighbours. Why the hell should we? My 87 year old neighbour is such a lazy so n so, she hasn"t even taken her newspapers in for two weeks!!

11. I think my neighbour fancies me.She came over the other day and said, "I"ve noticed you looking at me."I was so surprised that I nearly dropped the binoculars.

12. Little Tim was in the garden filling in a hole when his neighbour peered over the fence. Interested in what the cheeky-faced youngster was up to, he politely asked, "what are you up to there, Tim?" "My goldfish died," replied Tim tearfully, without looking up, "and I"ve just buried him." The neighbour was concerned. "That"s an awfully big hole for a goldfish, isn"t it?" Tim patted down the last heap of earth then replied, "that"s because he"s inside your cat."

Thanks for this weeks jokes - Have a great and keep weekend and sending me the jokes x Scott x