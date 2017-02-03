"One of the key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace, good people don't go into government" - this (believe it or not) was a Donald Trump quote from a few years back!!! There has been some memorable political quotes over the years, here are a few for you to enjoy sent into us from Sten - thanks Sten x

In my many years I have come to a conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm and three or more is a government.

John Adams

If you don't read the newspaper you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed.

Mark Twain

Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of government. But then I repeat myself.

Mark Twain

I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.

Winston Churchill

A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.

George Bernard Shaw

Foreign aid might be defined as a transfer of money from poor people in rich countries to rich people in poor countries.

Douglas Casey, Classmate of Bill Clinton at Georgetown University

Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.

P.J. O'Rourke, Civil Libertarian

Government is the great fiction, through which everybody endeavours to live at the expense of everybody else.

Frederic Bastiat, French economist (1801-1850)

I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.

Will Rogers

If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it's free!

P.J. O'Rourke

In general, the art of government consists of taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.

Voltaire (1764)

Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you!

Pericles (430 B.C.)

No man's life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session.

Mark Twain (1866)

The government is like a baby's alimentary canal, with a happy appetite at one end and no responsibility at the other.

Ronald Reagan

The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.

Mark Twain

What this country needs is more unemployed politicians.

Edward Langley, Artist (1928-1995)

A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.

Thomas Jefferson

We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.

Aesop

Have a great and keep weekend and sending me the jokes x Scott x