"One of the key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace, good people don't go into government" - this (believe it or not) was a Donald Trump quote from a few years back!!! There has been some memorable political quotes over the years, here are a few for you to enjoy sent into us from Sten - thanks Sten x
- In my many years I have come to a conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm and three or more is a government.
John Adams
- If you don't read the newspaper you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed.
Mark Twain
- Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of government. But then I repeat myself.
Mark Twain
- I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.
Winston Churchill
- A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.
George Bernard Shaw
- Foreign aid might be defined as a transfer of money from poor people in rich countries to rich people in poor countries.
Douglas Casey, Classmate of Bill Clinton at Georgetown University
- Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.
P.J. O'Rourke, Civil Libertarian
- Government is the great fiction, through which everybody endeavours to live at the expense of everybody else.
Frederic Bastiat, French economist (1801-1850)
- I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.
Will Rogers
- If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it's free!
P.J. O'Rourke
- In general, the art of government consists of taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.
Voltaire (1764)
- Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you!
Pericles (430 B.C.)
- No man's life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session.
Mark Twain (1866)
- The government is like a baby's alimentary canal, with a happy appetite at one end and no responsibility at the other.
Ronald Reagan
- The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.
Mark Twain
- What this country needs is more unemployed politicians.
Edward Langley, Artist (1928-1995)
- A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.
Thomas Jefferson
- We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.
Aesop
Have a great and keep weekend and sending me the jokes x Scott x