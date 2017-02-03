Jokes

"One of the key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace, good people don't go into government" - this (believe it or not) was a Donald Trump quote from a few years back!!! There has been some memorable political quotes over the years, here are a few for you to enjoy sent into us from Sten - thanks Sten x

  • In my many years I have come to a conclusion that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm and three or more is a government.
    John Adams

 

  • If you don't read the newspaper you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed.
    Mark Twain

 

  • Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of government. But then I repeat myself.
    Mark Twain

 

  • I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.
    Winston Churchill

 

  • A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.
    George Bernard Shaw

 

  • Foreign aid might be defined as a transfer of money from poor people in rich countries to rich people in poor countries.
    Douglas Casey, Classmate of Bill Clinton at Georgetown University

 

  • Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.
    P.J. O'Rourke, Civil Libertarian

 

  • Government is the great fiction, through which everybody endeavours to live at the expense of everybody else.
    Frederic Bastiat, French economist (1801-1850)

 

  • I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.
    Will Rogers

 

  • If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it's free!
    P.J. O'Rourke

 

  • In general, the art of government consists of taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.
    Voltaire (1764)

 

  • Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you!
    Pericles (430 B.C.)

 

  • No man's life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session.
    Mark Twain (1866)

 

  • The government is like a baby's alimentary canal, with a happy appetite at one end and no responsibility at the other.
    Ronald Reagan

 

  • The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.
    Mark Twain

 

  • What this country needs is more unemployed politicians.
    Edward Langley, Artist (1928-1995)

 

  • A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.
    Thomas Jefferson

 

  • We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.
    Aesop

 

Have a great and keep weekend and sending me the jokes x Scott x

What's Coming Up

Sat Feb 04 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sun Feb 05 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Feb 06 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
Tue Feb 07 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Tue Feb 07 @ 8:00AM -
Fuerteventura Camera Club
Tue Feb 07 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
Tue Feb 07 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles
Wed Feb 08 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Costa Calma Market
Thu Feb 09 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Fri Feb 10 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market

