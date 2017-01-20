Thanks to Sten - we have a few "international" jokes this week, read, smile and enjoy - remember no offence is meant or given.

A small two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed into a cemetery early this morning in central Sweden. Swedish search and rescue workers have recovered 3000 bodies thus far, and expect that number to climb as digging continues into the evening...

Gøran spies a letter lying on his doormat. It says on the envelope "DO NOT BEND ".

Gøran spends the next 2 hours trying to figure out how to pick it up.

Gøran shouts frantically into the phone "My wife is pregnant and her contractions are only two minutes apart!"

"Is this her first child?" asks the Doctor. "No", shouts Gøran, "this is her husband!"

There once was this Swede who after year of waiting, finally got to be lobotimized. But when the surgeon removed the top of his head, he found that there wasn't anything in there, except this little strand of thread. The surgeon didn't know what to do, so he cut off the thread. Guess what happened then???? The Swede's ears fell off..

An old Swedish farmer's dog goes missing and he's inconsolable. His wife says "Why don't you put an advert in the paper?"

He does, but two weeks later the dog is still missing. "What did you put in the paper?" his wife asks.

"Here boy" he replies.

Gøran's in Jail...... Guard looks in his cell and sees him hanging by his feet.

"What on earth you doing?" he asks. "Hanging myself" Gøran replies. "It should be around your neck" says the Guard.

"I know" says Gøran "but I couldn't breathe".

Then there's the one about the swede who brought his binoculars to a funeral where they were going to bury a distant relative of his...

"I wonder what time it is?" one swede asked another. "At least it's not 17.00," the other answered, "because at 17.00 I am supposed to be home, and I am not home now."

An American tourist asks a Swede:

"Why do Scuba divers always fall backwards off their boats?" To which the Swede replies:

"They have to go backwards. If they fell forwards, they'd still be in the boat."

Clas rings his new girlfriend's door bell, holding a big bunch of flowers. She opens the door, sees the flowers, and drags him in.

She lies back on the couch, pulls her skirt up, rips her knickers off and says 'This is for the flowers!'

'Don't be silly,' says Clas, 'You must have a vase somewhere!

Why did the Swede put condoms on his ears? He wanted to avoid getting hearing aids.

Have a great New Year