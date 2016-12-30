My New Years resolution is 1080p - Ok, so that was one for the geeks there!! Happy New Year to everyone and we hope here at Fuertenews HQ that you have a great night. Here are a few jokes that you can use at your parties to keep people entertained (not sure that you really want to use these, but feel free if you do!)

If your born in September, its pretty safe to assume your parents started out the New Year with a Bang!

Dear God, my prayer for 2016 is a FAT bank account and a THIN body. Please don't mix it up like you did this year.

On New Year's Eve, Marilyn stood up in the local pub and said that it was time to get ready. At the stroke of midnight, she wanted every husband to be standing next to the one person who made his life worth living. Well, it was kind of embarrassing. As the clock struck, the bartender was almost crushed to death.

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves!

New Year’s Eve, when auld acquaintances be forgot. Unless, of course, those tests come back positive.

Women get a little more excited about New Years Eve than men do. It’s like an excuse: you drink too much, you make a lot of promises you’re not going to keep; the next morning as soon as you wake up you start breaking them. For men, we just call that a date.

My wife still hasn't told me what my New Year's resolutions are!!!!

New Years Eve forecast: Mostly drunk with a slight chance of passing out.

On New Year's Eve, Alan was in no shape to drive, so he sensibly left his van in the car park and walked home. As he was wobbling along the back streets of Jersey, he was stopped by a policeman. 'What are you doing out here at four o'clock in the morning?' asked the police officer.

'I'm on my way to a lecture,' answered Alan

'And who on earth, in their right mind, is going to give a lecture at this time on New Year's Eve?' enquired the constable sarcastically.

'My wife,' slurred Alan grimly.

Ruth was taking an afternoon nap on New Year's Eve before the festivities. After she woke up, she confided to Derek, her husband, 'I just dreamed that you gave me a diamond ring for a New Year's present. What do you think it all means?'

'Aha, you'll know tonight,' answered Derek smiling broadly.

At midnight, as the New Year was chiming, Derek approached Ruth and handed her small package. Delighted and excited she opened it quickly. There in her hand rested a book entitled: 'The meaning of dreams'.

Have a great New Year and keep sending me the jokes x Scott x