Jokes

We have spent this week pulling crackers (no pun intended!) and we have complied the best ever Chritmas Cracker Jokes for 2016. Put on your hat, crawl on the floor looking for the rubbish gift that fell out of the cracker, pour a glass of festive spirit and enjoy the jokes.

 

  • How will Christmas dinner be different after Brexit? No Brussels.

 

  • What do workers at Sports Direct get for Christmas dinner? About five minutes.

 

  • How do you recognise a Christmas tree from BHS? All the branches have gone.

 

  • What’s David Cameron’s favourite Christmas song? All I Want For Christmas is EU.

 

  • Why didn’t Roy Hodgson go to visit Santa at the North Pole? He couldn’t get past Iceland .

 

  • Prince Philip looks out of the window on Christmas Eve. “That’s some reindeer,” he says. The Queen replies: “63 years. Yes, that is a lot.”

 

  • Why is Bob Dylan’s sleigh so quiet? Because it has Nobel.

  • Who might be cooking Christmas dinner at Number 10 this year? Theresa May.

 

  • Why did Ed Balls fail an audition to play one of Santa’s reindeer in a Christmas pantomime? Because he’s no Dancer.

 

  • Why are Jeremy Corbyn ’s Christmas cards on the floor? His cabinet collapsed .

 

Have a great Christmas time and keep sending me the jokes

