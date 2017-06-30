These One Liners are so "Punny"
How many can you read before you start weeping??
Q: What do you call a fake noodle? A: An Impasta
Q: What do you call an alligator in a vest? A: An Investigator
Q: What happens if you eat yeast and shoe polish? A: Every morning you'll rise and shine!
Q: "What's the difference between a guitar and a fish?" A: "You can't tuna fish."
Q: What do you call a pile of kittens A: a meowntain
Q: What do you call a baby monkey? A: A Chimp off the old block.
Q: Did you hear about the race between the lettuce and the tomato? A: The lettuce was a "head" and the tomato was trying to "ketchup"!
Q: Did you hear about the hungry clock? A: It went back four seconds.
Q: What do you call a boy who finally stood up to the bullies? A: An ambulance.
Q: Why can't you give Elsa a balloon? A: Because she will Let it go.
Q: What do you get from a pampered cow? A: Spoiled milk.
Q: If Mississippi bought Virginia a New Jersey, what would Delaware? A: Idaho... Alaska!
Q: Did you hear about that new broom? A: It's sweeping the nation!
Q: What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter? A: An irrelephant.
Q: What do lawyers wear to court? A: Lawsuits!
Q: What gets wetter the more it dries? A: A towel.
Q: Why did the belt get arrested? A: He held up a pair of pants.
Q: What do you call a fat psychic? A: A four chin teller.
Q: What did Bacon say to Tomato? A: Lettuce get together!
Q: What do you call a computer that sings? A: A-Dell
Q: Did you hear about the shampoo shortage in Jamaica? A: It's dread-full.
Q: What is it called when a cat wins a dog show? A: A CAT-HAS-TROPHY!
Q: How do you make a tissue dance? A: Put a little boogey in it!
Q: What is heavy forward but not backward? A: Ton.
Q: What do you call a gangsta snowman? A: Froze-T
Q: What did the femur say to the patella? A: I kneed you.
Q: Why did the picture go to jail? A: Because it was framed.
Q: What do you get when you cross fish and an elephant? A: Swimming trunks.
Q: Where do bees go to the bathroom? A: At the BP station!
Q: Who earns a living driving their customers away? A: A taxi driver.