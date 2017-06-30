These One Liners are so "Punny"

How many can you read before you start weeping??

Q: What do you call a fake noodle? A: An Impasta

Q: What do you call an alligator in a vest? A: An Investigator

Q: What happens if you eat yeast and shoe polish? A: Every morning you'll rise and shine!

Q: "What's the difference between a guitar and a fish?" A: "You can't tuna fish."

Q: What do you call a pile of kittens A: a meowntain

Q: What do you call a baby monkey? A: A Chimp off the old block.

Q: Did you hear about the race between the lettuce and the tomato? A: The lettuce was a "head" and the tomato was trying to "ketchup"!

Q: Did you hear about the hungry clock? A: It went back four seconds.

Q: What do you call a boy who finally stood up to the bullies? A: An ambulance.

Q: Why can't you give Elsa a balloon? A: Because she will Let it go.

Q: What do you get from a pampered cow? A: Spoiled milk.

Q: If Mississippi bought Virginia a New Jersey, what would Delaware? A: Idaho... Alaska!

Q: Did you hear about that new broom? A: It's sweeping the nation!

Q: What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter? A: An irrelephant.

Q: What do lawyers wear to court? A: Lawsuits!

Q: What gets wetter the more it dries? A: A towel.

Q: Why did the belt get arrested? A: He held up a pair of pants.

Q: What do you call a fat psychic? A: A four chin teller.

Q: What did Bacon say to Tomato? A: Lettuce get together!

Q: What do you call a computer that sings? A: A-Dell

Q: Did you hear about the shampoo shortage in Jamaica? A: It's dread-full.

Q: What is it called when a cat wins a dog show? A: A CAT-HAS-TROPHY!

Q: How do you make a tissue dance? A: Put a little boogey in it!

Q: What is heavy forward but not backward? A: Ton.

Q: What do you call a gangsta snowman? A: Froze-T

Q: What did the femur say to the patella? A: I kneed you.

Q: Why did the picture go to jail? A: Because it was framed.

Q: What do you get when you cross fish and an elephant? A: Swimming trunks.

Q: Where do bees go to the bathroom? A: At the BP station!

Q: Who earns a living driving their customers away? A: A taxi driver.