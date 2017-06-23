It all depends on how you look at life!

Keep Smiling and Have a Great Week

The Grim Reaper came for me last night, and I beat him off with a vacuum cleaner. Talk about Dyson with death.

I went to the cemetery yesterday to lay some flowers on a grave. As I was standing there I noticed four grave diggers walking about with a coffin, 3 hours later and they're still walking about with it. I thought to myself, they've lost the plot!!

I was at an ATM yesterday when a little old lady asked if I could check her balance, so I pushed her over.

I start a new job in Seoul next week. I thought it was a good Korea move.

I was driving this morning when I saw a parked RAC van. The driver was sobbing uncontrollably and looked very miserable. I thought to myself, that guy's heading for a breakdown.

Statistically, 6 out of 7 dwarfs are not Happy.

I got a new stick deodorant today. The instructions said: “Remove cap and push up bottom.” I can barely walk, but whenever I fart, the room smells lovely.

Just had a bloke at the door asking if I wanted to buy raffle tickets for black orphans. I told him with my luck I'd probably win one.



Following the tragic death of the Human Cannonball at the Kent Show, a spokesman said "We'll struggle to get another man of the same calibre."



Just been to the gym. They've got a new machine in. Only used it for half an hour as I started to feel sick. It's great though. It does everything - KitKats, Mars bars, Snickers, Crisps, the lot."



Question - are there too many immigrants in Britain ? 17% said yes; 11% said No; 72% said "I am not understanding the question please."



Prince Harry says he doesn't want the usual fruit cake at his wedding. Prince Philip says he doesn't give a toss, he's still going.



Just £3 will buy water and food for a family in Africa . But don't let your heart rule your head. Morrison's are doing 4 Stella for £2-99.



Paddy bursts into the Benefits office. I've been ringing 08001730 for 2 bloody days. Why don't you answer the bloody phone. Girl replies, those are our opening times.