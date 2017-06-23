Jokes

one liner 7 685x399

 

It all depends on how you look at life!

Keep Smiling and Have a Great Week

 

The Grim Reaper came for me last night, and I beat him off with a vacuum cleaner. Talk about Dyson with death.

I went to the cemetery yesterday to lay some flowers on a grave.  As I was standing there I noticed four grave diggers walking about with a coffin, 3 hours later and they're still walking about with it.  I thought to myself, they've lost the plot!!

I was at an ATM yesterday when a little old lady asked if I could check her balance, so I pushed her over.

I start a new job in Seoul next week.  I thought it was a good Korea move.

I was driving this morning when I saw a parked RAC van. The driver was sobbing uncontrollably and looked very miserable.  I thought to myself, that guy's heading for a breakdown.

Statistically, 6 out of 7 dwarfs are not Happy.

I got a new stick deodorant today. The instructions said: “Remove cap and push up bottom.” I can barely walk, but whenever I fart, the room smells lovely.

Just had a bloke at the door asking if I wanted to buy raffle tickets for black orphans. I told him with my luck I'd probably win one. 

Following the tragic death of the Human Cannonball at the Kent Show, a spokesman said "We'll struggle to get another man of the same calibre." 
  

Just been to the gym. They've got a new machine in. Only used it for half an hour as I started to feel sick. It's great though. It does  everything - KitKats, Mars bars, Snickers, Crisps, the lot." 
  
Question - are there too many immigrants in Britain ? 17% said yes; 11%  said No; 72% said "I am not understanding the question please." 
  
Prince Harry says he doesn't want the usual fruit cake at his wedding. Prince Philip says he doesn't give a toss, he's still going. 
  
Just £3 will buy water and food for a family in Africa . But don't let your heart rule your head. Morrison's are doing 4 Stella for £2-99. 
  
Paddy bursts into the Benefits office. I've been ringing 08001730 for 2 bloody days. Why don't you answer the bloody phone. Girl replies, those are our opening times.

 

What's Coming Up

Fri Jun 23 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jun 23 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Jun 24 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sun Jun 25 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sun Jun 25 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo
Mon Jun 26 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Morro Jable
Tue Jun 27 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Tue Jun 27 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Market in Calete De Fuste
Tue Jun 27 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
La Ruta de Los Corneles
Wed Jun 28 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Costa Calma Market

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 