Sunnyside Up

“Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give.”

Eleanor Roosevelt

It has been a difficult year so far, there is no denying that. It seems that almost every day I am waking up to more bad news; fighting abroad, a celebrity passing away, surprising referendum results and awful atrocities in foreign (but not that far away) countries.

"But what can I do about all that?" I hear you ask.

Well, in view of the things above, the bigger picture – not much to be honest. But on a day to day basis, on a personal and individual note, then maybe there is something that you can do, something nice, something special.

Make someone happy!

“Ah, that old claptrap, I’ve heard it all before” I hear you say. "That’s nothing new, why should I bother with all that?"

Well;

One of the best ways to create a happier life for yourself is to make other people happier.

Why?

You see it. You’ll feel happier as someone’s face lights up with joy.

You did a good thing. You’ll feel happier because you feel you have done a good thing. And so your self-esteem shoots up too.

You get what you give. In the long run you tend to be treated by others as you treat them. Plus, the way you treat and think about others also tends to be the way you treat and think about yourself.

In these difficult and uncertain times that are full of worry, upset and the unknown, sometimes making someone happy and in turn making yourself happy can make all the difference.

“My days are busy, I am pretty much nonstop, So how can I make someone smile – I am not sure I have time for all that” – is the common response that I hear….

It doesn’t take much to make someone smile, it doesn’t have to be a BIG gesture, a big statement or cost lots of money! It can be something as simple as a smile, a compliment or a thank you.

My Dad used to act daft and make silly jokes at every single opportunity, in shops, cafes at the checkout, it was to everyone, friends, family, complete strangers and one day when asked why, he said “not everyone may have smiled today, so I am just trying to change that!”

Making a stranger smile is an exceedingly powerful and nice thing to do. An act of kindness from someone you don’t know will make you feel good, it will make you think, it will restore your happiness and above all else it may just start a desire to pass it on and make someone else smile.

“Eh – you what – make a stranger smile?? How on earth am I meant to do that?”

There are plenty of nice things to do for people, something as simple as holding the door open for someone will generally generate a smile, my mum once wrote a list of ideas to get through life and one of them was:

“pay the toll of the person behind you”

Now I have done this and yes occasionally you get the odd look but more times than not, you will get a honk, a wave and a smile. That person won’t forget that act fast and will smile as they think of it and as they tell others. That infectious smile cost less than a pound!

If you’re feeling a bit more flush, then why not tape a 2 euro coin to a tin in the supermarket, you may not see the result but you can be sure that at some point soon, that little act will brighten someone’s day.

There are so many ideas you could do, so many things to brighten someone’s day and in these times when we are all tired of all the negativity in the news, frustrated by politics and sad to hear of all the suffering out in the world. Remember there is plenty of good stuff in this world and kindness is one antidote to all the bad stuff.