Sunnyside Up

“To the Mums who feels fed up, for the Mum's who have "had enough" for the Mum's who don't feel like they can do any more - this is a little note to say "Hey you are a good mum"

“To the mum who's breastfeeding: Way to go! It really is an amazing gift to give your baby, for any amount of time that you can manage! You're a good mum.

To the mum who's formula feeding: Isn't science amazing? To think there was a time when a baby with a mother who couldn't produce enough would suffer, but now? Better living through chemistry! You're a good mum.

To the cloth diapering mum: Fluffy bums are the cutest, and so friendly on the bank account. You're a good mum.

To the disposable diapering mum: Damn those things hold a lot, and it's excellent to not worry about leakage and laundry! You're a good mum.

To the mum who stays home: I can imagine it isn't easy doing what you do, but to spend those precious years with your babies must be amazing. You're a good mum.

To the mum who works: It's wonderful that you're sticking to your career, you're a positive role model for your children in so many ways, it's fantastic. You're a good mum.

To the mum who had to feed her kids from the drive thru all week because you're too worn out to cook or go grocery shopping: You're feeding your kids, and hey, I bet they aren't complaining! Sometimes sanity can indeed be found in a red box with a big yellow M on it. You're a good mum.

To the mum who gave her kids a home-cooked breakfast lunch and dinner for the past week: Excellent! Good nutrition is important, and they're learning to enjoy healthy foods at an early age, a boon for the rest of their lives. You're a good mum.

To the mum with the kids who are sitting quietly and using their manners in the fancy restaurant: Kudos, it takes a lot to maintain order with children in a place where they can't run around. You're a good mum.

To the mum with the toddler having a meltdown in the cereal aisle: they always seem to pick the most embarrassing places to lose their minds don't they? We've all been through it. You're a good mum.

To the mums who judge other mums for ANY of the above? Glass houses, my friend. Glass houses......